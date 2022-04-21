Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Update

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,362.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,375.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,466.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

