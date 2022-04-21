Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 320,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.93 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

