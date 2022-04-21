MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $575.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 39.79% and a negative net margin of 211.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $184,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 178.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

