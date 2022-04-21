Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

MOTS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,867.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.