Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Quipt Home Medical also reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.78.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

