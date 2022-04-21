Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard also posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

