$0.73 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,402,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

