Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.
Several research analysts recently commented on CYBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 749.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth about $11,036,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.
