Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

