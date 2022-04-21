Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.03). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($3.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

H stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

