Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 156,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,387,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 332.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

