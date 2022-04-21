U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $126.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

USPH stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $5,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $5,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,142,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

