Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

