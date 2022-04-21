$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.51. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $9.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

