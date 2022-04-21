ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 7,298 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $14,450.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 344,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $12,171.40.

On Thursday, February 17th, Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00.

Shares of WISH opened at $1.89 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.19.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 251,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 828,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 252,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

