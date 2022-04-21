Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.42.
As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc
