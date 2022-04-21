OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 1,150 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $12,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 531,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,651.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.50 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

