J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

