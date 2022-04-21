Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $37.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.02.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.