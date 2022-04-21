Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 346,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.