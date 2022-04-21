Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.