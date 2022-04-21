Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,350,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 44,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.48. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

