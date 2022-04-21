Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 826,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BEPC opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $16,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

