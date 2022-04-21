DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

