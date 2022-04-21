Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Declines By 19.2%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

