BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,810 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

