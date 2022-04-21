BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,810 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.75.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
