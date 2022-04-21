Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Decreases By 20.9%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

