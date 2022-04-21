Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

