Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Drops By 20.8%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $221.41 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

