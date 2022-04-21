Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 119,656 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.10.

SMWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

