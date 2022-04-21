Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 145,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,063,292 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $693.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

