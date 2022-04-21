Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,008,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

