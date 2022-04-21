Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GL stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Globe Life by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after buying an additional 354,456 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after buying an additional 231,325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

