The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,529 shares.The stock last traded at $73.43 and had previously closed at $75.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

