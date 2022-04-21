Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,067,839 shares.The stock last traded at $20.13 and had previously closed at $20.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

