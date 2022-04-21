Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 10,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 535,953 shares.The stock last traded at $79.86 and had previously closed at $78.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

