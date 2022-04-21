SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,061,906 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $60.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after buying an additional 1,630,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,591,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

