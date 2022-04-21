PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

