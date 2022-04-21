Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INFN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Infinera stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Infinera by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.