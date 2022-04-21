Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$157,637.50 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Richard James Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$157,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,714,462.50.

Richard James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$237,611.40.

Shares of CVE OLA opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

