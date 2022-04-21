Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $308.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.83.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $286.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

