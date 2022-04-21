International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $43.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Game Technology by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

