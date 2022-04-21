Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Price Target Cut to €4.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gestamp Automoción presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

OTCMKTS:GMPUF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $5.75.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

