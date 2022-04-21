Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target Increased to €1,624.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,145.77.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.4578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

