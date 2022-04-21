Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen Sells 44,748 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) CEO Preston Klassen sold 44,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $22,374.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.
Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.
