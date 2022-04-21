Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen Sells 44,748 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) CEO Preston Klassen sold 44,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $22,374.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

