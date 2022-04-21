Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVTS. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.