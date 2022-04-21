Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $510.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $432.19 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.03.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $192,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

