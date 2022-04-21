Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Investec

Investec started coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.