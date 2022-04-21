Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Investec

Investec started coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Forterra stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
