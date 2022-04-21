Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:REPX opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $492.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.