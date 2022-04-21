Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,128.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,128 ($40.70) and last traded at GBX 3,120 ($40.59), with a volume of 165418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,086 ($40.15).

Several research firms have commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,530 ($32.92) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.94) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.69).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,891.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.74. The company has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.46), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($199,969.03). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.67), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($515,862.56). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $89,062,408.

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

